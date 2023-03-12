Open in App
WHIO Dayton

2023 Academy Awards: Glenn Close bows out of presenter role due to COVID-19

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

4 days ago

Glenn Close will not be a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19.

>> Read more trending news

A representative for the actress confirmed Close’s withdrawal from the awards show to The Hollywood Reporter .

According to The Associated Press , Close, 75, is isolating and resting.

Close, a three-time Tony Award and Golden Globe winner who also won a pair of Screen Actors Guild Awards during her four-decade career, had been expected to be one of 40 actors presenting awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter . That list includes Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry, Antonio Banderas, Ariana DeBose, Harrison Ford, Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monáe, Michael B. Jordan and Sigourney Weaver and John Cho.

It is unclear who might replace Close, the entertainment news website reported.

People attending the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, including reporters, were required to test negative by the event producers but did not need proof of vaccination, according to Deadline .

Last year, Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda had to skip the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, according to the AP .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Phigt_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKhng_0lGPfUVm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJY9J_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUNur_0lGPfUVm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xrQk_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKENR_0lGPfUVm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QkRw5_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvNyW_0lGPfUVm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUbqe_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klFgn_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EK0VC_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQluJ_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOntC_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYHkT_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WX3g_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPkmm_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMYJE_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewTkz_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIaUg_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcwRb_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jiga_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qolgD_0lGPfUVm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2pLr_0lGPfUVm00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mississippi man who went missing found with head severed, attorney says
Laurel, MS2 days ago
Sports broadcaster network files bankruptcy; What this means for Cincinnati Reds fans
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
FBI investigates fire where Chinese billionaire, a Steve Bannon ally, was arrested
New York City, NY1 day ago
Los Angeles school workers poised to go on 3-day strike next week
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Jalen Carter, top NFL draft pick, pleads no contest to charges in deadly crash
Athens, GA14 hours ago
Target set to close four locations in metro areas due to ‘declining foot traffic’
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Woman says she fought for equal pay after seeing she earned $90k less for same role
New York City, NY2 days ago
Def Leppard’s Rick Allen attacked outside Florida hotel
Fort Lauderdale, FL8 hours ago
Convicted North Dakota woman speaks publicly for 1st time about husband's death
Bismarck, ND16 hours ago
Superintendent: Preschool student left on Celina schools bus is ‘black eye’ for district
Celina, OH11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy