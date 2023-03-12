Open in App
Haines City, FL
WFLA

Texas man killed after head-on crash in Hillsborough County

By Kaycee Sloan,

4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Texas man has died after he crashed into a car head-on early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, occurred around 5:20 a.m. when the 35-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas, was traveling east on State Route 60, west of Sam Hicks Road.

Police reported that he was in the westbound lanes for an “unknown reason,” which led him to collide head-on with a 31-year-old Haines City man head-on.

Seaweed blob visible from space takes aim at Florida Gulf coast

FHP reported that the Haines City man was in the westbound lanes when the crash happened.

After the collision, the Texas mans car came to a final rest in the eastbound lanes of SR-60 while the Haines City man came to a rest in the westbound lanes.

At this time, there is no information on if the Haines City man sustained any injuries.

The Texas man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

