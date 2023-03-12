Open in App
Prince William County, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

75-year-old Prince William woman charged with assaulting officer, healthcare worker at hospital

By Will Gonzalez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10U34h_0lGPeylF00

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 75-year-old Prince William County woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, as well as disorderly conduct, after an incident at a hospital in the Haymarket area.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, an officer was responding to a call at Heathcote Health Center in the Haymarket area when an altercation was reported in another room.

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Crews battle fire in Fairfax, Columbia Pike closed

It was determined that 75-year-old Danah Elizabeth McGrath of the Gainesville area got upset with an employee of the hospital before striking and scratching them. The officer tried to intervene and separate the two, but was also struck by McGrath.

After a brief struggle, McGrath was taken into custody without further incident. She has been charged with assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, assault and battery of a healthcare provider and disorderly conduct. She was released on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Prince William County, VA newsLocal Prince William County, VA
Suspect Finally Arrested After Strangling Woman At Triangle Apartment Complex Last December
Triangle, VA2 days ago
Walmart shopper accused of stealing kicks, scratches police officer in Manassas
Manassas, VA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
72-year-old woman pushed to ground, robbed at Giant in Montgomery County
Wheaton, MD13 hours ago
Public defender wants charges against man accused of driving school bus while intoxicated dismissed
Washington, DC1 day ago
Employment Dispute Leads To Murder Of DC Man In Temple Hills, Police Say
Washington, DC15 hours ago
Alexandria armed robbery suspects allegedly connected to incidents arranged on Facebook Marketplace
Alexandria, VA18 hours ago
Fairfax Police arrest 25-year-old for pointing laser at helicopter
Lorton, VA1 day ago
Urbana man dead after wife accidentally backs over him with SUV
Urbana, MD11 hours ago
Thieves steal $500K worth of jewelry in Falls Church; Search underway for 5 suspects
Falls Church, VA1 day ago
'All of the victims deserve better' | Rock Creek Parkway crash victims were riding in Lyft, family says
Burtonsville, MD10 hours ago
Frederick County Authorities seeks information in vandalism
Winchester, VA1 day ago
"Montgomery County Husband Receives Life Sentence for Beating and Killing Wife"
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
Man charged in several attempted carjackings, shooting woman in the face at Wheaton Mall
Wheaton, MD3 days ago
Man recently released from prison goes on shooting, carjacking spree in Wheaton
Wheaton, MD3 days ago
The “you missed jury duty and you’ll need to pay” scam in Stafford
Stafford, VA1 day ago
Man tries to steal 5 cars at gunpoint, shoots woman in face near Westfield Wheaton Mall, police say
Wheaton, MD3 days ago
US Park Police: 3 dead, 2 hurt in Rock Creek Parkway crash after driver flees traffic stop in DC
Washington, DC1 day ago
Charles Town police say motorist dies after originally appearing uninjured in crash
Charles Town, WV1 day ago
Two Injured After Collision With Dump Truck In White Plains
White Plains, MD1 day ago
Third man survived deadly shooting, crash; police still looking for suspects
Washington, DC3 days ago
Four King George stores charged with selling nicotine vapes to persons underage
King George, VA3 days ago
Missing 81-year-old man found by Virginia State Police
Stephens City, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy