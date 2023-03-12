75-year-old Prince William woman charged with assaulting officer, healthcare worker at hospital

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 75-year-old Prince William County woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, as well as disorderly conduct, after an incident at a hospital in the Haymarket area.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, an officer was responding to a call at Heathcote Health Center in the Haymarket area when an altercation was reported in another room.

It was determined that 75-year-old Danah Elizabeth McGrath of the Gainesville area got upset with an employee of the hospital before striking and scratching them. The officer tried to intervene and separate the two, but was also struck by McGrath.

After a brief struggle, McGrath was taken into custody without further incident. She has been charged with assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, assault and battery of a healthcare provider and disorderly conduct. She was released on her own recognizance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.