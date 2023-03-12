Former LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade hired at McNeese State
By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,
4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. ― Former LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade has been hired as the new coach at McNeese State, the school announced Sunday.
Wade's contract with the university is for five years, according to CBS Sports.
Wade was fired by LSU on March 12, 2022, after the university received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, following an investigation into potential violations committed by Wade and the program. The notice charged him with five Level 1 and two Level 2 NCAA violations.
McNeese State (11-23, 6-12 Southland) fired coach John Aiken on Wednesday following his second season. Aiken finished with a 22-45 overall record and a 10-22 mark in conference play for the Cowboys.
