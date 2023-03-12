Photos show the Oscars red carpet that's more of a pale, dusty pink this year

The red carpet for the Oscars airing on March 12, 2023, is champagne-color for 2023. STEFANI REYNOLDS/Getty Images

The carpet for the 95th Academy Awards will be "champagne-colored" instead of red.

The Academy picked the color because it is "soothing," a creative consultant told The New York Times.

The carpet took around three weeks to make in a mill in Dalton, Georgia, according to The Times.

The carpet at Sunday's 95th Academy Awards is not the traditional ruby red color it has been at more than 60 previous gatherings.

This year the carpet is "champagne colored," and it will lead actors through the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California to a seat at Hollywood's biggest award show.

Lisa Love, a creative consultant for the Oscars red carpet, told The New York Times that the creative team also considered "chocolate brown" as a color for the carpet.

"The sienna-color tent and champagne-colored carpet was inspired by watching the sunset on a white-sand beach at the 'golden hour' with a glass of champagne in hand, evoking calm and peacefulness," Love told The Times.

A champagne colored carpeted stairway leads guests into the Dolby Theatre as preparations continue for the 95th Academy Awards, also knows as the Oscars, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 11, 2023. Reuters

The creative team chose the "soothing" champagne color so that it would not clash with the orange tent that will be over the carpet to shield the event's guests from the sun and potential rain, The Times reported.

Steve Olive, the president of Event Carpet Pros, the company that made the carpet, told The Times that it took about three weeks to put the carpet together at a mill in Dalton, Georgia. After the Oscars, the carpet will be recycled and get new life as a new rug or insulation, Olive said according to The Times.

When asked about the potential for the carpet to get dirtier than others have in the past because of its light color, Love said that the carpet will "probably get dirty," according to The Times.