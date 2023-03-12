Open in App
Kings County, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Deputies critically injure suspect in shootout at Tachi Palace gas station

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5QO3_0lGPcNky00

Deputies in Kings County exchanged gunfire with a suspect, leaving the man in critical condition.

Two sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot outside Tachi Palace Casino at about 10 pm Saturday.

The caller said an armed man was threatening a driver.

When one of the deputies approached the suspect, he ran to a nearby gas station affiliated with the casino on 17th and Jersey Avenues, where he opened fire on the deputies.

The man missed, and the deputies weren't hurt. The deputies returned fire, hitting the man, and critically injuring him.

He was taken to the hospital.

The intersection was closed for several hours while investigators gathered evidence.
