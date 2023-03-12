Nearly 1 in 3 people in Tennessee taking a spring break vacation

If gray skies have you dreaming about a sunnier setup you're not alone.

Nearly one-third of people in Tennessee are planning a trip between now and early April. The most likely destinations are beaches in Florida and Alabama. Cruises are popular too.

For those driving to their spring break destination, people staying in the southeast will find cheaper gas than those traveling west or northeast.

In Tennessee, the average gallon of gas costs $3.15. That is down almost a dollar from $4.11 which is what it cost to put gas in the tank in March 2022.

According to AAA, families are planning more trips this year than last year despite steady inflation.

"Even though almost everything is more expensive people are learning to plan around that," said Megan Cooper, Public & Government Relations Consultant with AAA Tennessee.

AAA advises people not to wait too long to secure their travel plans for later in the year.

"With the interest and demand in travel we're seeing, the closer we get to summer, the more expensive things are going to be," Cooper said.

Consulting a travel agent is a good idea for people who want to save money on hotels and entertainment. A travel agent can also help you decide whether to drive or fly.

"Maybe there's a better time to fly to a destination versus drive. They can walk you through what's available, what things look like, what they're seeing as far as prices," Cooper said.

Nashville International Airport anticipates the busiest days for spring break travel to be March 12 through March 19. It will continue to be busy through March 31. It is a good idea to get to the airport two hours before your flight. If you usually look on the airport's website to see TSA wait times that function is down until April.