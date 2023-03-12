Open in App
Jones County, MS
WJTV 12

MBI investigates death on Highway 84 E in Jones County

By Rachel Hernandez,

4 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a death that happened in Jones County on Sunday, March 12.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said all westbound lanes of Highway 84 East were closed due to a critical incident that involved a death around 3:07 a.m.

Drivers experienced intermittent closures for a few hours after as crews worked the scene.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a domestic violence call. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the case. This is an open and ongoing investigation,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin.

Martin said no other information would be released.

