Miami Dolphins to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey from Rams

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to acquire All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

Per ESPN, the Rams will acquire the Dolphins’ third-round pick (No. 77 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as tight end Hunter Long. The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, Ramsey was acquired by the Rams from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 16, 2019 in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2020 and 2021 NFL Drafts and a fourth-round selection in 2021.

Ramsey, 28, has three seasons remaining on the five-year, $100 million contract he signed prior to the 2020 season. He has a $17 million base salary for 2023, however the trade will save the Rams $5.6 million in cap space this year.

The former fifth overall selection in the 2016 draft had 88 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 17 games (all starts) with the Rams last season. Los Angeles did not make the playoffs last season, although Ramsey helped them to a Super Bowl title the previous season.

Ramsey has 452 tackles, 19 interceptions and six forced fumbles in 108 career games (107 starts) with the Jaguars and Rams since he arrived into the NFL out of Florida State.

Long, 24, had one reception for eight yards in seven games (two starts) in 2021. He did not record a catch in nine games in 2022.

–Field Level Media

