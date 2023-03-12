Conference final roundup: Princeton beats Yale for Ivy title

Princeton is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 after defeating Yale 74-65 in the Ivy League tournament final Sunday in Princeton, N.J.

Tosan Evbuomwan scored a game-high 21 points for the second-seeded Tigers (21-8), who jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never trailed in the second half.

Matt Allocco added 15 points, Ryan Langborg scored 14 and Caden Pierce had 12 points as Princeton cut down the nets for the first time since winning the very first Ivy League tourney in 2017.

The top-seeded Bulldogs (21-8), who swept the regular-season series against Princeton, got 18 points from Bez Mbeng, 14 from Matt Knowling and 13 from August Mahoney.

–Field Level Media

