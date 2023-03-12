Colts re-sign defensive end Tyquan Lewis for 2023

The Colts are re-signing defensive end Tyquan Lewis to a one-year contract, the Indianapolis Star reported Sunday.

The deal is worth a reported $2.1 million and takes the 28-year-old off the free agent market.

A second-round pick in 2018, Lewis has 9.5 sacks in 48 games (16 starts) through five seasons with the Colts.

He played only eight games in 2021 and seven in 2022, ending both seasons on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Lewis tore his right patellar tendon in Week 8 in 2021 and ruptured his left patellar tendon in Week 8 last season.

–Field Level Media

