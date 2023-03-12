Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Saints’ Derek Carr Reveals Surprising First Meal in New Orleans

By Nick Selbe,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ToW0_0lGPaAD700

New Orleans is one of the culinary capitals of the world, but the quarterback played it safe upon arriving to his new home.

New Orleans is among the greatest culinary destinations in America, and perhaps the world. The region is renowned for its Creole cuisine, and visitors from across the globe flock to the city to experience one-of-a-kind dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, dirty rice and, of course, beignets for dessert.

New Saints quarterback Derek Carr, however, apparently wasn’t interested in any of that.

Carr, who last week signed a four-year, $150 million deal with New Orleans, told reporters on Saturday that the first place he and his wife stopped for a meal upon arriving in their new home was not a landmark establishment like Brennan’s or Cafe Du Monde. Instead, the Carrs opted for a more familiar choice: Chipotle.

At least the veteran quarterback was able to poke fun at himself for his uninspired selection: “What are we doing?” Carr recalls asking his wife, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell .

While this kind of cultural faux pas is certainly not an ideal start to his Saints career, Carr will be counted on to produce much better results on the field. New Orleans has posted a 16–18 mark over the past two seasons, missing the playoffs in both years. If Carr is able to engineer a turnaround, perhaps his new fan base will be willing to overlook his debut dining experience—and, hopefully, give him some useful recommendations for the next time around.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
New Saints QB Derek Carr has found out which jersey number he'll wear in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA14 hours ago
Saints add talented running back amid Alvin Kamara uncertainty
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
This Louisiana Small Town Is Named One of the Coolest in America
New Orleans, LA7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL19 hours ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers Sent ESPN’s Adam Schefter a Stern Text Message
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA1 day ago
Rodgers’s ‘Wish List’ Receiver OBJ Adds to Jets Speculation
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
What Is the Richest Town in Louisiana?
Youngsville, LA15 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Emergency Quarterback News
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Dirty Rice, a New Orleans original dish
New Orleans, LA6 days ago
Report: Panthers to Sign TE Hayden Hurst
Charlotte, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy