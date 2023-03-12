Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Householder verdict; East Palestine derailment Congressional hearing

By Colleen Marshall,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9c6P_0lGPYKSl00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – This week on The Spectrum :

“This is a victory for all Ohioans,” said Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

“It’s important to understand that what Larry Householder did was not OK,” said Ohio Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville).

“This company has failed to do its job over and over and over,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

“This is an industry that enjoys special subsidies that almost no industry enjoys,” said Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).

Why lawmakers are now calling for more regulation for the entire rail industry.

  • A central Ohio veteran was dragged out of his wheelchair and jailed for three days. What led to his arrest and why the deputies involved may end up in court.
  • Republican strategist Matt Dole and President and CEO of Innovation Ohio Desiree Tims join the roundtable to discuss the Householder verdict and what could come next.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Police identify man shot, killed in south Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
DeWine is frustrated at contaminated soil in East Palestine, as states with storage sites reject it
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
This Ohio City has been Named the Friendliest Place in the Country
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH6 days ago
President Biden on Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio: 'This is their mess. They should clean it up.'
East Palestine, OH23 days ago
'This is disgusting': Ohio senator posts video from creek in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH28 days ago
Trump train in East Palestine: Darcy cartoon
East Palestine, OH18 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL5 days ago
Pete Buttigieg’s resignation demanded on House floor: ‘Unfit to lead’
East Palestine, OH8 days ago
This Massive Amish Flea Market in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Sugarcreek, OH4 days ago
Ocasio-Cortez: East Palestine a ‘potential crime scene’
East Palestine, OH7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy