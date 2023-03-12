mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: California to be slammed again by another atmospheric river event; Regs relaxed for storing flood water; State water agency rescinds controversial Delta order that put fish at risk; Colorado River senators meet quietly to facilitate states’ water talks; and more … By Maven, 3 days ago

By Maven, 3 days ago

California to be slammed again by another atmospheric river event. “Days of heavy rainfall and melting snow that triggered Flash Flood Emergencies and that were ...