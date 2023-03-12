Heavy air traffic volume causing delays at PBIA

WEST PALM BEACH — Flights into and out of Palm Beach International Airport were experiencing significant delays Sunday afternoon because of heavy air traffic volume.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for arriving flights at PBIA for about two hours, resuming flights at 2:15 p.m. As of 2:30 p.m., there were a total of 53 flights delayed into and out of PBIA and two cancellations according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Inbound flights were delayed on average for 52 minutes, while departing flights were experiencing delays of 15 to 30 minutes. The delays are expected to continue through the evening, according to an alert from the FAA.

A spokesperson for PBIA was not immediately available.