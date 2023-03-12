Open in App
Clemson, SC
On3.com

Top-50 QB Air Noland shares pictures from Clemson visit

By Joe Spears,

4 days ago
4-star QB Air Noland visited Clemson over the weekend.

This last weekend was an important one for Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star quarterback Air Noland as he took his first visit to Clemson. Sunday, Noland shared photos from the visit to Twitter.

Noland is the No. 147 overall prospect and No. 11 quarterback in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 26 player in Georgia.

On3 rates Noland higher than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Per the 2024 On300, Noland is the No. 45 overall prospect in the country, the No. 4 quarterback and No. 8 player in Georgia.

The 6-foot-2.5, 195-pounder holds several Power Five offers and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Alabama with a narrow lead over several schools to land a commitment from Noland.

Clemson offered Noland while he was on the visit.

“Clemson is only like two hours away, it’s a dream school of mine,” Noland said On3. “I think Clemson is doing a great job with their program. I think they’ll be a national contender again…It’s very intriguing when you think about the quarterback situation. For them to have a lot of Georgia quarterbacks come through there and be very successful with coach (Dabo) Swinney. It’s very intriguing.”

Noland recently told On3’s Sam Spiegelman that his spring visit schedules include Clemson (March 10), Arkansas (March 13), Miami (March 23), Texas A&M (March 27) and Ohio State (March 31-April 1).

Clemson currently six commitments in its 2024 recruiting class including four four-star prospects. The Tigers’ class ranks as the No. 12 class in the country and No. 4 class in the ACC.

Air Noland currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $185K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

