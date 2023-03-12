Top-50 QB Air Noland shares pictures from Clemson visit
By Joe Spears,
4 days ago
This last weekend was an important one for Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star quarterback Air Noland as he took his first visit to Clemson. Sunday, Noland shared photos from the visit to Twitter.
Noland is the No. 147 overall prospect and No. 11 quarterback in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 26 player in Georgia.
On3 rates Noland higher than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Per the 2024 On300, Noland is the No. 45 overall prospect in the country, the No. 4 quarterback and No. 8 player in Georgia.
“Clemson is only like two hours away, it’s a dream school of mine,” Noland said On3. “I think Clemson is doing a great job with their program. I think they’ll be a national contender again…It’s very intriguing when you think about the quarterback situation. For them to have a lot of Georgia quarterbacks come through there and be very successful with coach (Dabo) Swinney. It’s very intriguing.”
Air Noland currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $185K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.
