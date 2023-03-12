2024 CB Jivan Baly announces top 8 schools

Class of 2024 CB Jivan Baly and NC State director of scouting Jatavis Sanders.

Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek three-star cornerback Jivan Baly has narrowed his list of top schools down to eight. He announced the news on Twitter.

Baly’s list includes Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Missouri, NC State and Texas A&M.

Baly is the No. 726 overall prospect and No. 68 cornerback in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 70 player in Georgia.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, NC State is the heavy favorite to land a commitment from Baly at 95.7%.

NC State is the only school Baly has announced an official visit to as he announced he’ll be back on campus a third time on June 23.

“When I got there, it was just feeling like a home to me,” Baly recently told The Wolfpacker. ”The love, you could feel it from them. I also have a good bond with coach Mitchell, the cornerbacks coach over there, and coach Sanders as well and coach Freddie [and] coach Doeren. The whole coaching staff just feels like a family to me for real.

“I’m not thinking about football when I’m going to a school. I’m thinking about what my life is going to be at that school outside of football.”

Baly currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $16.1K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.