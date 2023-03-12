Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
On3.com

2024 CB Jivan Baly announces top 8 schools

By Joe Spears,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Av24O_0lGPV88L00
Class of 2024 CB Jivan Baly and NC State director of scouting Jatavis Sanders.

Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek three-star cornerback Jivan Baly has narrowed his list of top schools down to eight. He announced the news on Twitter.

Baly’s list includes Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Missouri, NC State and Texas A&M.

Baly is the No. 726 overall prospect and No. 68 cornerback in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 70 player in Georgia.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, NC State is the heavy favorite to land a commitment from Baly at 95.7%.

NC State is the only school Baly has announced an official visit to as he announced he’ll be back on campus a third time on June 23.

“When I got there, it was just feeling like a home to me,” Baly recently told The Wolfpacker. ”The love, you could feel it from them. I also have a good bond with coach Mitchell, the cornerbacks coach over there, and coach Sanders as well and coach Freddie [and] coach Doeren. The whole coaching staff just feels like a family to me for real.

“I’m not thinking about football when I’m going to a school. I’m thinking about what my life is going to be at that school outside of football.”

Baly currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $16.1K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Kirby Smart announces Georgia LB Jalon Walker out for spring practice after shoulder surgery
Athens, GA2 days ago
Michigan State set to host another star-studded recruiting weekend
East Lansing, MI16 hours ago
South Carolina’s Shane Beamer: Dawn Staley’s success proof ‘you can accomplish everything we want to accomplish’
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NC State basketball opponent scouting report: Creighton
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
LIVE: Spring practice Day 1 updates
Columbia, SC2 days ago
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Texas takes big lead with Corian Gipson
Austin, TX2 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Alex Murdaugh fallout: Death of Buster Murdaugh's high school classmate back in spotlight after verdict
Islandton, SC1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
Juwan Howard reveals why Michigan chose to play in NIT
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Pitt forward John Hugley to enter NCAA transfer portal
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Michigan basketball signee George Washington III named Gatorade Player of the Year in Ohio
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Bob Huggins evaluates team after West Virginia's uneven start against Maryland
Morgantown, WV15 hours ago
Santiago Vescovi shares how his role has changed after Zakai Zeigler's injury
Knoxville, TN17 hours ago
NC State in constant contact with Aidan Banfield as he plans spring visit slate
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Penn State spring open practice highlights
State College, PA1 day ago
Penn State coach James Franklin explains why Deion Barnes is the Lions' new defensive line coach
State College, PA2 days ago
Ranking 2023 Notre Dame position groups from strongest to weakest heading into spring practice
Notre Dame, IN19 hours ago
After 'amazing' LSU visit, 4-star DL Charleston Collins gives the latest on his top contenders
Baton Rouge, LA17 hours ago
James Franklin lists Penn State's objectives for spring ball
State College, PA1 day ago
Spring position preview: Penn Sate has decisions to make on special teams
State College, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy