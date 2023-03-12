Peabody keys in on new playground

PEABODY — The McCarthy School Playground Committee and the McCarthy School PTO are working together to raise money for a new community playground where “every child plays.”

“We are seeking to develop an inclusive and accessible playground for ALL students, as well as all community members,” said Principal Michelle Zottoli . “The new playground is designed for both the physical and developmental differences between early childhood and upper elementary students.”

The committee recently announced it is selling student-designed keychains at a cost of $2 each through March 20. Every student who sells at least 10 keychains will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 Amazon gift card. The students who sell the most keychains at each elementary school will become principal for a day, while the runner-up will have a cruiser ride with School Resource Officer Eric Ricci and Ella, the department’s K-9 officer.

The top two winners across the city will have the opportunity to become mayor for a day and one will be treated to lunch with Superintendent Dr. Josh Vadala.

The McCarthy School is composed of students attending the Peabody Integrated Preschool and elementary students in grades K-5. 135 preschool students ages 3-5 years old attend the school. More than half of them are on Individualized Education Plans for a multitude of disabilities including physical, social, and academic disabilities. The elementary school includes approximately 220 students in grades K-5 from varying socio-economic and cultural backgrounds.

The playground has three sections; one play area for children ages 2-5, another for ages 5-12, and a section in the middle with swings for both groups. These three areas will allow age-appropriate play within one cohesive playground. In addition, the playground will have rubber paths, a swing with access for people of all abilities, and play activities for children with mobility challenges.

Zottoli said the playground will be used year-round and “will be a city-wide resource for all children.”

“That’s going to be a really good project for us for that school and the city and a lot of our summer programs,” said Peabody Mayor Edward A. Bettencourt, Jr. “That group is a very committed and motivated group of people who care about that school.”

To make an immediate cash donation to the playground through Paypal, visit https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=JG9QYD7B7TD74 .

Monetary donations in any amount, silent auction donations, and volunteers are welcome. For questions, more information, or to purchase a keychain, visit the Every Child Plays Peabody Community Playground Facebook page or email mccarthyplayground@peabody.k12.ma.us .

The committee hopes to deliver the keychains during April vacation.

