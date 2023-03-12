Open in App
WHNT News 19

Freeze Warning Issued for the Tennessee Valley

By Jessica Camuto,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qW2p_0lGPTKZO00

Colder air will filter into the region for the start of the coming week, leading to overnight sub-freezing low temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the area beginning late Monday night and continuing through Tuesday morning.

All counties in the light blue color above are included in this watch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YGJp_0lGPTKZO00

A dip in the jet stream is what will lead to arctic cold air being ushered into the region. Low temperatures are forecast to fall below the freezing mark, 32 degrees. The Freeze Watch is issued 12 to 48 hours in advance of the expected cold spell. On Monday, the watch could be upgraded to a ‘Freeze Warning’ or downgraded to a ‘Frost Advisory.’

30 years since the Blizzard of ’93

Temperatures this cold will damage crops and other sensitive vegetation that has started to grow already this season. Take these necessary precautions now to protect those sensitive plants. If you have small pot plants outdoors consider covering them or bringing them indoors.

Why Is It Turning Colder?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNi5q_0lGPTKZO00

The main reason it is turning so cold here in the Tennessee Valley is thanks to a change in the weather pattern. A dip in the jet stream will lead to arctic cold air being surged into the region. This will lead to some of the coldest air for the area since early February when lows were in the 20s.

Temperatures when you wake up early Tuesday and Wednesday morning are forecast to be below freezing, in most cases, in the upper 20s! This will lead to the threat of a widespread frost or freeze which will damage any crops or other sensitive vegetation.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

