Report: Kirk Cousins heading toward free agency feels "quite possible"

By Tyler Forness,

4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings have already started reshaping the roster and the biggest question mark remains quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, Cousins playing out the final year of his contract feels “quite possible” right now.

“There have been discussions, but nothing is immenet right now. He has a roster bonus of $20 million that will be earned later this week and will need to be paid $15 million of it by next week, so it’s kinda sort of a soft deadline to get something done, but I’m not sensing any momentum toward that and it is quite possible that he plays out the last year of his deal. And when we’re sitting here next year Ian for free agency frenzy, we might once again talk about (Kirk) Cousins again being a free agent.”

Cousins hasn’t played on the final year of his contract since his final year with Washington in 2017. The two sides not being able to come to an extension could also mean a trade is more likely if another team wants to give him the extension he craves.

