El Paso, TX
KTSM

Community invited to celebrate ‘Noche de Danza’ at Lincoln Park

By Luisa Barrios,

4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM )- The Lincoln Park Conservation Committee invites the community to celebrate the Mexica New Year with a “Noche de Danza” on Sunday, March 12 at Lincoln Park located on 4001 Durazno Dr.

Mexica New Year “Noche de Danza”. Courtesy of Lincoln Park Conservation Committee.

A ribbon cutting will take place to celebrate the completion of the I-10 project, the reopening of Lincoln Park, and the dedication of the new “Piedra del Quinto Sol” ceremonial dance circle.

Mexica New Year is the celebration of New Year’s according to the Aztec calendar, which is March 12.

Danza will be opening the ceremony at 3 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. followed with Live Oldies Music by Exito Band at 5 p.m.

Here’s the lineup for this event:

  • Danza Azteca Omecoatl
  • Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Danza
  • Danza Tepeyac De Dios
  • Ballet Folklorico Paso del Norte
  • Familia Perez de Ciudad Juarez MX
  • Exito Band
