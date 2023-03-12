Community invited to celebrate ‘Noche de Danza’ at Lincoln Park
By Luisa Barrios,
4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM )- The Lincoln Park Conservation Committee invites the community to celebrate the Mexica New Year with a “Noche de Danza” on Sunday, March 12 at Lincoln Park located on 4001 Durazno Dr.
A ribbon cutting will take place to celebrate the completion of the I-10 project, the reopening of Lincoln Park, and the dedication of the new “Piedra del Quinto Sol” ceremonial dance circle.
Mexica New Year is the celebration of New Year’s according to the Aztec calendar, which is March 12.
Danza will be opening the ceremony at 3 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. followed with Live Oldies Music by Exito Band at 5 p.m.
Here’s the lineup for this event:
Danza Azteca Omecoatl
Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Danza
Danza Tepeyac De Dios
Ballet Folklorico Paso del Norte
Familia Perez de Ciudad Juarez MX
Exito Band
