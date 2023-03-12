Community invited to celebrate ‘Noche de Danza’ at Lincoln Park

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM )- The Lincoln Park Conservation Committee invites the community to celebrate the Mexica New Year with a “Noche de Danza” on Sunday, March 12 at Lincoln Park located on 4001 Durazno Dr.

Mexica New Year “Noche de Danza”. Courtesy of Lincoln Park Conservation Committee.

A ribbon cutting will take place to celebrate the completion of the I-10 project, the reopening of Lincoln Park, and the dedication of the new “Piedra del Quinto Sol” ceremonial dance circle.

Mexica New Year is the celebration of New Year’s according to the Aztec calendar, which is March 12.

Danza will be opening the ceremony at 3 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. followed with Live Oldies Music by Exito Band at 5 p.m.

Here’s the lineup for this event:

Danza Azteca Omecoatl

Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Danza

Danza Tepeyac De Dios

Ballet Folklorico Paso del Norte

Familia Perez de Ciudad Juarez MX

Exito Band

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.