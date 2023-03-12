Live Updates: Hogs Blowing It Open With Free Passes to First

Pitching staff should be in good shape on a cool, gray day in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If nothing else, Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn was relieved Saturday night.

A complete game by Will McEntire for a short pitching staff in a 6-1 win Saturday over Lousiaiana Tech provided that.

Today, the Razorbacks will be looking to complete a sweep in the final weekend non-conference series before starting SEC play next weekend against Auburn at Baum-Walker Arena.

Follow the action on allHOGS.

Third Inning

Hunter Hollan gets a quick inning, but has to hustle for the final out, barely touching first base before Tech's Philip Matulia for the final out in a three-up, throw-down start to the frame. Tavian Josenberger leads off the bottom of the inning with a double, then two batters later Jared Wegner hits a shot to right field that barely gets over the fence to tie the game. Kendall Diggs hits his sixth homer of the year over the right-field wall, pushing two more runs across. Peyton Holt nearly made it two in a row, but the ball sailed foul, then he delivered a triple off the top of the fence in right field, running Tech starter Reed Smith. If Hogs can get a single, they'll have a team cycle for the inning, but first they've got to get a hit as new pitcher Lan Tomkins has only thrown one strike, walking five straight and three runs for the Hogs.

Hogs 8, Bulldogs 3

Second Inning

Hollan walks Walker Burchfield to lead things off and he scores when Peyton Holt overthrew everything but the backstop on and the Bulldogs have their first lead of the series. They add to that after Hollan loads the bases and hits a batter, bringing another run across. Tech added another run after he hit the next batter, too. Hollan settled down and got a ground-out, then struck out a hitter to get out of the inning. Jace Bohrofen leads off the bottom of the inning with a line shot to the base of the fence and hustled into second. He took third and sailed home on a single up by the middle by Holt for the Hogs' first run.

Bulldogs 3, Hogs 1

First Inning

Louisiana Tech gets a one-out single from Jonathan Hogart but it ends up doing no damage as Hogs get a double play. Jared Wegner draws a two-out walk, but Peyton Stovall's liner into right ends the inning. A rather tame start to this game after a couple of fast early starts.

Hogs 0, Bulldogs 0

