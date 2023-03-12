Open in App
Tulia, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Amarillo Globe-News

Tulia ISD employee accused of improper conduct with high school students

By Adam D. Young, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

4 days ago

A Tulia ISD employee was placed on paid leave while officials investigate allegations of unprofessional and improper conduct with Tulia High School students, the district announced last week.

The district confirmed that on or about the afternoon of March 3, the district received a report that an employee of the district may have been engaged in unprofessional and improper conduct in relation to Tulia High Students, according to a statement the district released Thursday.

"The District takes all reports of employee misconduct involving students or minors seriously," reads a statement from Tulia ISD. "Immediately upon learning of these allegations, the District initiated an investigation into the reported conduct and informed law enforcement authorities of the allegations."

According to the district, the employee, whose name and position were not disclosed, was placed on paid leave while the allegations are being investigated. State and local law enforcement officials declined to release additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

The district also did not release additional details about the student or students involved, citing its policies regarding student privacy and state/federal law.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tulia, TX newsLocal Tulia, TX
Behaving Badly! Improper Relationship With a Student Being Investigated
Tulia, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Potter County Sheriff’s searching for man wanted on bond surrenders, parole violations
Amarillo, TX20 hours ago
1 hospitalized after Thursday night shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs
Amarillo, TX19 hours ago
Amarillo gun shop owners on credit card tracking
Amarillo, TX3 days ago
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: Two Texas Top Gang Fugitives Captured
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Game room regulations proposed for Lubbock county
Lubbock, TX6 days ago
Parents of ENMU students killed in wrong-way crash on I-27 in Amarillo suing driver, bar
Amarillo, TX7 days ago
Ruben on the Road: Inside Hereford’s hometown radio station
Hereford, TX2 days ago
Food truck park in Amarillo destroyed by high winds
Amarillo, TX7 days ago
Bet You Can’t Hit This Guy In Amarillo With a Quarter
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Powerful front arrives Thursday morning bringing rain and snow chances
Amarillo, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy