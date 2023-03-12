Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Knicks-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the New York Knicks in California.

For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report.

That said, the eight-time NBA All-Star is listed as probable, so he should end up being available.

Underdog NBA: " Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Sunday."

Davis comes into the night with impressive averages of 26.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest in 42 games (while shooting 56.3% from the field).

The former Kentucky star is in his fourth season with the Lakers, and they are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-34 record in 67 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, the Lakers a solid 18-15 in the 33 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

In 2020, they won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, while last season they went 33-49 and missed the postseason.

Right now, the Lakers are in one of the final two play-in tournament spots, and they are only 1.5 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the sixth seed (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

As for the Knicks, they are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 39-30 in 69 games, but are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Knicks have been good, going 20-14 in the 34 games they have played away from Madison Square Garden.