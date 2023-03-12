Open in App
Tishomingo County, MS
The Associated Press

Bald eagle released in northeast Mississippi after rehab

4 days ago

BELMONT, Miss. (AP) — An bald eagle that had been struck by a car has been released in northeast Mississippi after being rehabilitated.

WTVA-TV reports the eagle was released Saturday near Bay Springs Lake in Tishomingo County.

Game warden Tim Gholson said someone saw the injured bird alongside the Natchez Trace Parkway and called him.

Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, a nonprofit group, took the bird after Gholson captured it, nicknaming it Natchez for where it was found. The group treated the eagle for a bruised shoulder for six weeks, said Executive Director Debra Crum.

“It consisted of limited flight, and then you work up to physical therapy,” Crum said. “Just as a human would if they ever hurt their shoulder.”

After being released, the eagle took flight towards a nearby branch overlooking the lake.

Comments / 0
