Baltimore ice cream shop makes new flavor imploring Ravens to pay Lamar Jackson
By Bryan Fonseca,
4 days ago
Here’s your new scoop on Lamar Jackson.
No, it’s not about his potential new contract, possible new team, or anything related to his play on the field or negotiations off of it.
It’s an actual scoop of ice cream, made to support him in search of a long-awaited new deal with the Ravens.
The Charmery, a Baltimore-based ice cream shop, has debuted a new flavor on their menu called “Pay Lamar,” which is essentially peanut butter and caramel ice cream with chocolate chips and roasted peanuts.
Think PAYDAY the candy bar — but with more of a confrontational connotation.
Comments / 0