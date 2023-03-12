Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
New York Post

Baltimore ice cream shop makes new flavor imploring Ravens to pay Lamar Jackson

By Bryan Fonseca,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sER4F_0lGPP2uP00

Here’s your new scoop on Lamar Jackson.

No, it’s not about his potential new contract, possible new team, or anything related to his play on the field or negotiations off of it.

It’s an actual scoop of ice cream, made to support him in search of a long-awaited new deal with the Ravens.

The Charmery, a Baltimore-based ice cream shop, has debuted a new flavor on their menu called “Pay Lamar,” which is essentially peanut butter and caramel ice cream with chocolate chips and roasted peanuts.

Think PAYDAY the candy bar — but with more of a confrontational connotation.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Charmery (@thecharmery)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nxse7_0lGPP2uP00
Charmery ice cream shop in Baltimore, who debuted a new flavor, PAY LAMAR, in support of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returning to the team on a new contract.
@TheCharmery on Instagram

The Ravens placed a $32.416 million non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson earlier this week.

As a result, they’ll have until July 17 to reach a multi-year extension before that number becomes permanent for the 2023 season.

Under league rules, Jackson is free to negotiate with other teams, but his options could be thinning as the Carolina Panthers have traded up for the No. 1 overall pick and the Miami Dolphins exercised oft-injured signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option , which will pay him a fully guaranteed $23.4 million in 2024.

The Jets are looking for a quarterback, but they appear to be zeroed in on Aaron Rodgers .

The Charmery’s owner, and longtime Ravens fan, David Alima said that he and his friends “love Lamar [Jackson] and want to see him stay in Baltimore,” according to The Baltimore Banner .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lty6z_0lGPP2uP00
The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson.
Tribune News Service via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FaVN_0lGPP2uP00
Lamar Jackson (8) was the NFL’s MVP award winner in 2019.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“[Jackson] deserves every bit of money that he feels he deserves. Whatever he thinks he’s worth, I’m in agreement with him,” Alima added.

“I don’t proclaim to know the inside workings of the business,” continued Alima, who has owned The Charmery for over 10 years with his wife, Laura, according to the report.

“All I know is that Lamar is worth every single penny that he feels he’s deserved. That’s why I want to pay him.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD newsLocal Baltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson says Baltimore Ravens low-balled him, offers exact contract details
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Ravens 'Looked Into' 2 Veteran Quarterbacks Amid Lamar Jackson Saga
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Woman's body found inside vacant house in Baltimore's Penn North neighborhood
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Cowboys News
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
Erin Andrews blown away by outrage over Aaron Rodgers news
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Model Jeff Thomas Dead at 35
Miami, FL1 day ago
NFL world reacts to crucial Eagles signing
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Tow truck driver shot on the job in Northwest Baltimore
Baltimore, MD13 hours ago
NBA insider Marc Spears worried about Ja Morant: ‘There’s things I’m hearing’
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Woman whose wheelchair was pushed down stairs by Carson Briere blasts his ‘insincere’ apology
Erie, PA6 hours ago
Orlando Brown remains unsigned in NFL free agency – and there’s an odd reason why
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus stopping in Baltimore this year
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
I left my bag at airport gate — a worker maliciously tossed it in trash
New Orleans, LA9 hours ago
Don’t tell FDU they can’t upset Purdue: ‘I think we can beat them’
Hackensack, NJ3 hours ago
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
Cumberland, MD7 days ago
Michael Jordan in ‘serious talks’ to sell majority stake of Hornets: report
Charlotte, NC5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy