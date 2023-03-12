Open in App
New York Post

Jalen Ramsey traded from Rams to Dolphins in NFL blockbuster

By Erich Richter,

4 days ago

Jalen Ramsey is going exactly where he wants to go.

In a blockbuster trade, the Rams are sending the star cornerback to the Dolphins for a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and tight end Hunter Long, according to multiple reports.

The deal is expected to become official when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

“I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! 🙏🏾 @MiamiDolphins LETSGO! 🧡,” Ramsey wrote on Twitter.

This comes after the Dolphins released Bryon Jones, a 2020 free-agent acquisition from the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones’ release freed up $13.6 million in cap space and makes the acquisition for Ramsey a reality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMYk8_0lGPP08x00
The Rams are trading Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4zS1_0lGPP08x00
Jalen Ramsey before the Rams’ game against the Seahawks on Jan. 8, 2023.
Getty Images

Ramsey, 28, was drafted No. 5 overall in 2016 by the Jaguars and is a six-time Pro Bowler.

He was traded to the Rams during the 2019 season and helped Los Angeles win Super Bowl 2022.

Ramsey is a proven commodity in the NFL as one of the elite players at the cornerback position.

In what many considered a down season, Ramsey was rated the third best cornerback in the NFL in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus, behind only Patrick Surtain II and Sauce Gardner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rff3_0lGPP08x00
Jalen Ramsey with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner during the Knicks-Hornets game at MSG on March 7, 2023.
Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

He had four interceptions and 18 passes defended last season.

Ramsey is getting $25 million in additional guaranteed money over the next two years as part of the trade, according to NFL Network .

