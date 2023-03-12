Open in App
Merced, CA
Merced Sun Star

Flood watch is in effect for Merced ahead of more rain expected this week, forecasters say

By Andrew Kuhn,

4 days ago

A flood watch remains in effect for the Merced area through Wednesday as more rain is expected this week, according to forecasters.

Meteorologist Jim Bagnall with the National Weather Service in Hanford said the area saw about .75 inches of rain Friday and about .06 Saturday, according to data recorded at the Merced Regional Airport.

Recent rounds of thunderstorms in the area produced gusty winds, Bagnall said, with the strongest reaching about 37 mph. Areas north of Merced County recently saw storms that produced lighting and hail, Bagnall said.

The water level of Bear Creek was reported to be at 15.6 feet Sunday morning, expected to drop lower throughout the day, then fluctuate over the next few days. Bagnall said Merced could see showers and possible scattered thunderstorms Sunday, with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s.

Monday temperatures are expected to reach a high of about 69, and the next storm system is projected to move through the area, bringing heavy rain. According to Bagnall, Merced could see as much as one to two inches from Monday to Wednesday, with the heaviest rainfall expected Tuesday.

Bagnall said Merced could see about a 20% chance of rain early Monday, increasing to about a 70% to 80% chance at night. Temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s, with a 90% or greater chance of rain.

“We do have Bear Creek forecast to go just above flood stage on Tuesday evening,” Bagnall said.

Forecasters said the creek could crest as high as about 23.8 feet early Wednesday.

Bagnall said that with water already flowing through rivers, creeks and ditches, the new rainfall will add to it and local flooding could occur.

“It is definitely something to keep an eye on for localized flooding possibly,” Bagnall said.

The area is expected to see high temperatures around 60 on Wednesday, with a 30% chance of rain early in the day before tapering off to about a 20% chance throughout the afternoon, according to Bagnall.

A section of Highway 59 remains closed between Reilly Road and McNamara Road due to flooding, according to a Merced-area CHP social media post Sunday.

