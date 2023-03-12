Open in App
LA Rams Trade Jalen Ramsey in Blockbuster Move Ahead of NFL Draft

By Peter Warren,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMhjf_0lGPNH8b00
KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 27: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams gets set against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams have moved NFL All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade Sunday to the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In exchange for Ramsey, the Rams are receiving Miami’s third-round pick in this year’s draft and tight end Hunter Long. The third-round pick is No. 77 overall.

Ramsey, 28, is one of the NFL‘s premier cornerbacks. He has been an Pro Bowler every season except his rookie year when he was runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He played his college ball in the state of Florida at Florida State. As a freshman, he won the 2013 BCS National Championship with the Seminoles. He was a second-team All-American as a sophomore an consensus All-American as a junior.

Long was drafted by Miami in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Boston College. He has played in 16 games over his first seasons. He has made two starts and caught one pass for eight yards.

Sunday’s move is second trade of Jalen Ramsey’s NFL career

The Los Angeles Rams first acquired Jalen Ramsey in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. In that deal, the Rams gave up a 2020 first round pick, 2021 first round pick and 2021 fourth round pick.

The 2020 pick turned into linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and the 2021 first round pick became running back Travis Etienne.

The Jaguars drafted Ramsey fifth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ramsey has been one of the league’s top cornerbacks since he entered the NFL.

He has been a first-team All-Pro three different years, most recently in 2021. Ramsey had four interceptions this past season. He also set career highs in passes defended with 18 and total tackles with 88.

