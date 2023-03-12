Alabama Softball Falls in Back-and-Forth Weekend Finale to Wisconsin, 7-6

There were five lead changes before the Crimson Tide fell to the Badgers.

AUSTIN, Texas – Alabama and Wisconsin traded the lead five times in a back-and-forth finale Sunday morning at the Bevo Classic, with the Badgers ultimately holding on to defeat the Crimson Tide, 7-6.

Alabama (20-6) took an early lead over Wisconsin (13-8) in the first on a two-out fielding error, plating an unearned run to make it 1-0. The Badgers took the lead in the top of the fourth on a bases-loaded double to pull ahead 2-1 before a three-run home run from Kali Heivilin in the next half-inning put the Crimson Tide back in front, 4-2. Wisconsin wasn’t down for long however, scoring three in the top of the fifth to move ahead 5-4.

The back-and-forth battle continued, with a two-run home run from Ally Shipman in the bottom of the fifth making it 6-5 Alabama and another home run in the top of the sixth swinging it back in Wisconsin’s favor, 7-6. The Badgers couldn’t add to their lead in the seventh but the Tide had no answer in the bottom half, dropping the one-run decision.

All four pitchers saw time in the circle, with Montana Fouts (10-3) taking the loss in relief. Six different Alabama players earned a hit, with home runs from Heivilin and Shipman as their third and second of the season, respectively.

With the loss, Alabama fell to 20-6 on the season. The Tide has one more away game against North Alabama before returning to Rhoads Stadium to begin SEC play against Arkansas.

Alabama's game against Arkansas will be at 6 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday, March 10.

