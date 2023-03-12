Dallas County Deputy hit by car while assisting motorist on I-80

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputy was hit by a car on I-80 Saturday evening while attempting to help a motorist who had become stuck.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at around 4:20 p.m. Deputy Brandon Bjoin was helping a motorist who was stuck in the median at the 102.5 mile marker on I-80. As Deputy Bjoin was talking to the driver an accident occurred behind them.

Due to the accident a black Suburban entered into the median where Deputy Bjoin was standing and struck him. Deputy Bjoin’s right arm was hit and he was knocked to the ground. He was transported to a hospital and was later released with bruising to his right arm, the sheriff’s office said.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said it hopes this incident serves as a reminder to all motorists to slow down when you see flashing lights and to use caution when driving in winter conditions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.