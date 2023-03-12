Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
See more from this location?
KXRM

Jordan Spieth rewards Colorado Springs Marine who saved his Players Championship

By Alina Lee,

4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Marine was given a special surprise from professional golfer, Jordan Spieth, for saving his game during the Players Championship on Saturday, March 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxNri_0lGPLwoc00
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 11: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Spieth’s tee shot was heading into the water before his ball hit a fan and ricocheted back into the fairway, according to the Professional Golf Association (PGA).

“It likely would have made the difference in Spieth making the cut,” wrote PGA Tour in a post to social media.

>> Part II: Giving ‘Hope’ to veterans struggling with trauma

Spieth later finished comfortably inside the cutline at even par, stated PGA. He also made sure to check on the fan and even gave him a glove.

The fan, later identified as Matt who is a 23-year Marine from Colorado Springs, was gifted a signed flag and tickets for him and his friends for the rest of the weekend’s golf tournament.

“Literally whatever he wants this weekend,” Spieth told PGA Tour. “Everything from here on out is because it hit him.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Five Finger Death Punch to perform at Weidner Field
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Just Between Friends hosting Colorado Springs Kids’ Mega Sale
Colorado Springs, CO15 hours ago
Stand-up comedian Kallan Rodebaugh runs for Colorado Springs Mayor
Colorado Springs, CO14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Raise a pint to 25 years of Jack Quinn’s
Colorado Springs, CO11 hours ago
“In The Heights” performance now through April at Colorado Springs Performing Arts Center at Colorado College
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
VIDEO: Mother mountain lion and cubs spotted in Woodland Park
Woodland Park, CO8 hours ago
Stray pig with overgrown hooves finds forever home
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Variety show to be held at Jackson Creek Senior Living
Monument, CO2 days ago
Commissioners approved an agreement with the city of Colorado Springs for the annexation of the Park Vista South area
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
‘Teal is the New Green’ party to benefit Sue’s Gift
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
TOPS program to add over 1,000 acres of open space
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Daughter of woman run over by CSFD truck suing City of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
City, Comcast to award free laptops to workforce program graduates
Colorado Springs, CO4 hours ago
We Are Tri-Lakes: A thank you to our sponsors
Palmer Lake, CO3 days ago
Experience authentic Central American cuisine with SIVAR at The Well
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
CSPD investigating allegations of fraud at Sweet Addict Bakery in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO10 hours ago
Colorado offering hiring bonuses for mental health nurses
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
Health and Safety Advisory for marijuana flower sold in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Sedan runs red light leading to rollover crash
Colorado Springs, CO15 hours ago
New penalties for driving with expired tags, out of state plates
Denver, CO3 days ago
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Burger
Denver, CO7 days ago
UPDATE: Trapped individual in stable condition
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
6 people were living in bridge tunnel at I-70 flyover
Denver, CO6 days ago
‘Living With Wildfire’ town halls return for 2023
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Two Colorado Springs marijuana dispensaries cited by state authorities for high mold, yeast levels
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Justice for Gannon Stauch: Timeline to trial
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Meet Sadie, FOX21’s Pet of the Week
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy