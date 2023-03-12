Jordan Spieth rewards Colorado Springs Marine who saved his Players Championship

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Marine was given a special surprise from professional golfer, Jordan Spieth, for saving his game during the Players Championship on Saturday, March 11.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 11: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Spieth’s tee shot was heading into the water before his ball hit a fan and ricocheted back into the fairway, according to the Professional Golf Association (PGA).

“It likely would have made the difference in Spieth making the cut,” wrote PGA Tour in a post to social media.

Spieth later finished comfortably inside the cutline at even par, stated PGA. He also made sure to check on the fan and even gave him a glove.

The fan, later identified as Matt who is a 23-year Marine from Colorado Springs, was gifted a signed flag and tickets for him and his friends for the rest of the weekend’s golf tournament.

“Literally whatever he wants this weekend,” Spieth told PGA Tour. “Everything from here on out is because it hit him.”

