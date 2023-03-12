Open in App
New Orleans, LA
Mediaite

‘Worst Call in Sports History!’ Umpire Gets Excoriated Over Viral Video of Outrageously Bad Strike 3 Punchout

By Joe DePaolo,

4 days ago
A college baseball umpire has sparked a ton of outrage with a strike call so outrageously bad he was immediately suspended by his conference.

During the bottom of the 9th inning of a game between Mississippi Valley State and New Orleans Friday night, umpire Reggie Drummer called strike two on batter Mississippi Valley Devon Mims — despite the pitch seeming to be well below the knees. Mims was outraged at the call and proceeded to jump out of the batters box in disgust.

Yet that was not the call that set off the viral outcry. On the very next pitch, the ball was delivered several feet outside home plate, and practically in the dirt. But nonetheless, Drummer called the pitch a strike, thus ending the game.

The ump immediately walked off without allowing Mims to protest the obviously blown call — a call which many observers believed to be premeditated and retaliation for the dispute on the previous pitch.

The Southland conference suspended Drummer indefinitely following the call. But that has done little to quell the outrage. As of this writing, the ESPN clip of the call has been played more than 4 million times. And many on social media are calling for Drummer to be banned from the sport.

Watch above, via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

