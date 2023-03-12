Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

NYC lottery player wins $50K in Powerball drawing

By Mira Wassef,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OipHO_0lGPL95c00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of two third-prize winning Powerball tickets was sold in New York City, lottery officials said.

The $50,000 ticket was bought at the Kishor Parekh newsstand on Broadway between 38th and 39th streets in Manhattan, officials said. The other $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Smokes For Less in Newburgh in Orange County.

The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball.  The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 11, 20, 33, 43, and 58. The Powerball was 24.

The Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
NY Lottery: First-prize TAKE 5 ticket sold in NYC
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Three Brooklyn Landmarks Recognized by the New York Landmarks Conservancy
Brooklyn, NY19 hours ago
Winning Powerball ticket sold at Manhattan newsstand
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Your $100,000 Salary Is Really Only $35,000 in NYC. Where Is it Better?
New York City, NY17 hours ago
An affordable housing lottery opens for 156 apartments in the Bronx
Bronx, NY20 hours ago
45 Pondfield W Road 4E, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $160,000
Yonkers, NY1 day ago
Midtown exhibit highlights people named Patrick ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
New York City, NY1 day ago
Crowds support ‘Parade’ opening night, weeks after anti-Semitic protest
Manhattan, NY7 hours ago
Tree topples, smashes car parked along Bronx street
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Bronx health care van workers carry ‘wound care’ packs for ‘tranq’ infections
Bronx, NY9 hours ago
Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond star in ‘Parade’
New York City, NY1 day ago
Queens woman heartbroken after pup euthanized hours after going missing
Queens, NY1 day ago
Costly cartfuls: Still-soaring NYC food prices causing hardships for so many shoppers
New York City, NY1 day ago
Red Lobster offering ‘endless lobster’ for 1 day only at Times Square location
New York City, NY1 day ago
NY Lottery: Multiple winning TAKE 5 tickets sold in NYC
New York City, NY5 days ago
List of street closures for NYC Half Marathon
New York City, NY17 hours ago
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in March
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Popular New Jersey burger shack snags another top honor
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
[VIDEO] The Secret World of Hasidic Jews in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Tree crushes 2 parked cars in the Bronx
Bronx, NY2 days ago
List of street closures for NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade
New York City, NY1 day ago
16-year-old groped and robbed aboard NYC subway train
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Some NYC subway riders can participate in adopt-a-station project
New York City, NY1 day ago
Rats invade stove near pregnant NYC woman’s bedroom
New York City, NY1 day ago
Bronx building workers reach agreement with BRAB promising pay raises
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Latest plan to save the MTA: Residential parking permits
New York City, NY2 days ago
NY State Senate proposes parking permits in NYC to fund MTA
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Manhattan residents consider rent strike amid rat infestation
Manhattan, NY9 hours ago
14-year-old girl reported missing in the Bronx for nearly two weeks
Bronx, NY18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy