San Benito, TX
ValleyCentral

2 adults, 4 children in weekend crash in San Benito

By Mia Morales,

4 days ago

SAN BENITO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — San Benito Police say they are investigating a single vehicle crash.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at the Expressway I-69E near Exit 21 and Williams Road.

San Benito Police Chief says, two adults and four children were involved in the crash.

All were taken to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries, police says.

According to PD, alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

This is an open investigation. ValleyCentral will update the story as more information becomes available.

