Colts Re-Sign Versatile Defensive Lineman

By Jake Arthur,

4 days ago

The Colts are reportedly re-signing defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis to a one-year, $2.1 million deal.

In five seasons, Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis has played a full season just once. Despite the injuries, the team still values him and doesn't want to let him leave.

On Sunday, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported that the Colts are re-signing Lewis to a one-year, $2.1 million deal, which was then confirmed by The Indy Star 's Joel Erickson .

Lewis has been a key member of the Colts' defensive line rotation since 2018 but has dealt with injury after injury. In each of the last two years, he has suffered a season-ending patellar injury in each knee. The first one occurred on Oct. 31, 2021, while last year's came on Oct. 30. You don't hear of patellar injuries all that often in the NFL, and for one player to suffer through it in each knee a year apart is almost eerie.

Following the injury two years ago, the Colts re-signed Lewis to a one-year, $3 million contract last offseason, so this year's figure is slightly lower. After making a successful comeback by participating throughout training camp last summer, Lewis earned a significant role on the Colts' defensive line in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's system, becoming the unit's first man off the bench.

In 2022, Lewis started 4-of-7 games and totaled 14 tackles (2 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups, and 4 quarterback hits.

In 48 career games, Lewis has started 16 of them and compiled 70 tackles (17 for loss), 9.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, 7 pass breakups, and 25 quarterback hits.

Despite the injuries, re-signing Lewis was clearly a priority for the Colts, who also have starting defensive end Yannick Ngakoue set to hit free agency in the coming week.

