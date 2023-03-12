Open in App
Saint Petersburg, FL
WFLA

St. Pete man accused of killing man, dumping body in alley after argument

By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097Yz7_0lGPDxz100

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department said it has arrested a suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found in an alley.

Police said Tyrone Anthony Walker, 41, allegedly killed Devontoe Lawson, 45, by shooting him during an argument on March 9.

Phillies pitcher charged with DUI after crashing into wall in Pinellas County, deputies say

Afterward, he dumped his body in the area of 21st Avenue South, according to the department.

Saturday, detectives found Walker in Tampa and arrested him with help from the Tampa Police Department.

He now faces a charge of second-degree murder, according to police.

