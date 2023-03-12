Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

How does Oscars voting work? This is how winners are decided

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48byXd_0lGPDrgf00

The road to an Oscar winds through a long awards season, which finally culminates Sunday at the Academy Awards. We take you through the process of getting that golden statuette into a winner's hand — this is how Oscar voting works:

WHO VOTES ON THE OSCARS?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences boasts some 10,000-plus members, divided among 17 branches. All academy members have to be involved in the movie business in some capacity, but membership isn't restricted to creatives — there are branches for executives and marketing and public relations professionals, as well.

While nominations are mostly decided by members of the relevant branch (directors nominate directors, for instance), all voting members can nominate films for best picture. Once nominees are decided, all voting members are eligible to cast their ballots in any category.

In recent years, the academy has taken steps to diversify its membership, especially after receiving criticism for a spate of all-white acting nominees.. It adds new members once a year.

WHEN DOES OSCAR VOTING TAKE PLACE?

Voting takes place over a few days not too long before the ceremony — in 2023, voting opened March 2 and ended March 7, five days before the big night.

HOW ARE VOTES CAST?

While the final results can sometimes be controversial, there's no risk of hanging chads — voting takes place entirely online.

Tabulation for most categories is simple — the nominee that gets the most votes wins.

Best picture, on the other hand, employs ranked-choice voting (also known as preferential voting). Voters order the nominees by preference; if one movie comes away with more than 50% of the first-place votes in the first round, that's the winner. But if no movie meets that threshold, then the one with the fewest first-place votes is eliminated — people who had ranked that film first will have their votes transferred to their second choices. And so on it goes until some movie wins a majority.

It sounds complicated, we know, but proponents of ranked-choice voting argue that it's more representative, especially in a large field of nominees.

WHO KNOWS THE WINNERS BEFORE THEY'RE ANNOUNCED?

According to the academy website, just two PricewaterhouseCoopers partners know the results beforehand. PwC is the accounting firm that tabulates the votes. Each partner is stationed in the Dolby Theatre's wings during the ceremony with a full set of winners' envelopes. They're charged with handing the sealed envelope to the winner.

Infamously, in 2017, a PwC accountant handed Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope, resulting in the “La La Land”/“Moonlight” best picture fiasco.

___

For more coverage of the Academy Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL18 hours ago
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Threatens To Move Back To Washington D.C. After Morning Show Blowup
Washington, DC14 hours ago
Mike Shildt finds peace, satisfaction in role(s) with Padres, looks forward to another chance to manage
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Someone San Diego Should Know: Mike Arms
San Diego, CA8 hours ago
At World Baseball Classic, Juan Soto, Manny Machado give glimpses of powerful Padres future
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Spring training update: Jake Cronenworth, Trent Grisham homer; Ha-Seong Kim returns hot in Padres' win
San Diego, CA7 hours ago
California will remake San Quentin prison, emphasizing training, rehabilitation
San Quentin, CA1 hour ago
Kreider scores twice in 3rd as Rangers ice Penguins 4-2
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Padres notes: Yu Darvish's uncertain timetable; big guys coming back; Jackson Merrill's new schedule
San Diego, CA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy