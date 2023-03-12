Open in App
WGAU

2023 Academy Awards: Glenn Close bows out of presenter role due to COVID-19

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

4 days ago

Glenn Close will not be a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19.

>> Read more trending news

A representative for the actress confirmed Close’s withdrawal from the awards show to The Hollywood Reporter .

According to The Associated Press , Close, 75, is isolating and resting.

Close, a three-time Tony Award and Golden Globe winner who also won a pair of Screen Actors Guild Awards during her four-decade career, had been expected to be one of 40 actors presenting awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter . That list includes Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry, Antonio Banderas, Ariana DeBose, Harrison Ford, Jessica Chastain, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monáe, Michael B. Jordan and Sigourney Weaver and John Cho.

It is unclear who might replace Close, the entertainment news website reported.

People attending the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, including reporters, were required to test negative by the event producers but did not need proof of vaccination, according to Deadline .

Last year, Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda had to skip the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, according to the AP .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0Znt_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfO2H_0lGPDJ7J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4yjH_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vwev9_0lGPDJ7J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oWGM_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhSVC_0lGPDJ7J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxs1E_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2641O0_0lGPDJ7J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTk5p_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsNsJ_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHMx3_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1024WH_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSgVG_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q31Uj_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKRas_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICpxa_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdpyA_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdDPi_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Va0sK_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZv24_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgHre_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HunhU_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13h19u_0lGPDJ7J00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiVZp_0lGPDJ7J00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL20 hours ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Target set to close four locations in metro areas due to ‘declining foot traffic’
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Wellesley College students vote to admit transgender men and nonbinary applicants
Wellesley, MA1 day ago
Jalen Carter pro day performance leaves NFL teams with only more questions
Athens, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy