Open in App
Marathon County, WI
See more from this location?
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of March 13

By Shereen Siewert,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5wSv_0lGPCb3k00

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Become a Blood Donor Ambassador. The Red Cross seeks volunteers ages 18+ to welcome donors to blood drives and provide friendly support before and after they donate. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least four shifts a year (average shift is 5-6 hours). Training provided. For more information, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Advocate For Seniors. The State of Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long-Term Care Volunteer Ombudsman Program seeks compassionate volunteers to spend 2-3 hours a week at a local nursing home advocating for residents ages 60 and older. Volunteers meet with residents, listen to them, and be a voice for them to resolve concerns the resident may have. This position supplements the services of the Regional Ombudsman Program. Weekly visits are flexible and varied. Training is mandatory and provided. If you want to learn how you can make a difference in the lives of this residents in nursing homes, contact Mary at 800-815-0015 or Mary.Lemay@Wisconsin.gov.

Do You Love Cleaning and Organization? The United Way of Marathon County is looking for volunteers to work behind the scenes, ensuring that items coming into the Community Closets are high quality and in keeping with our inventory management practices. Volunteers will also help keep the Community Closets neat and tidy, ensuring an exceptional experience for guests. We seek volunteers who can commit to a minimum of 3 hours biweekly. Call Carly at 715-848-2927, ext. 5719, to get started.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Household and Hygiene Supplies Needed. The Neighbors’ Place is in need of personal hygiene products, such as shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste and deodorant, along with household consumables such as laundry detergent and cleaning products. For further information, call Elizabeth at 715-845-1966.

Home & Personal Items Needed. The Women’s Community is in great need of the following items for the family shelter: Acetaminophen, allergy medicine, small humidifiers, desk and floor lamps, new bath towels and pillows, new twin and full-size comforters (preferably neutral colors), laundry detergent, garbage bags, and all-purpose cleaners. Donations can be dropped off during business hours at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau or contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Wausau passes clean energy resolution
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Wausau continues push for fencing to prevent “living and camping” under bridge
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces 2023 lineup
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Group in Chamber’s Transformational Leadership program organize personal care drive
Wausau, WI16 hours ago
UW-Stevens Point intern offers social service connections at local library
Stevens Point, WI16 hours ago
Your letters: Resident takes stand against anti-Semitism
Wausau, WI1 day ago
The Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee Celebrates 11 Years
Rothschild, WI3 days ago
Wausau Pride announces Anetra as headliner at Pride at Night event
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Wausau area obituaries March 15, 2023
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Wausau School Board shoots down advisory referendum despite public pleas
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Wausau School Board mulls advisory referendum on restructuring plan
Wausau, WI3 days ago
UW-Stevens Point to host wedding expo
Stevens Point, WI1 day ago
Wausau area health inspections this month
Wausau, WI5 days ago
UWSP at Wausau ‘HANK Talk’ on space telescope rescheduled
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Monk Botanical Gardens readies for spring lineup of events
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Wausau committee approves revised Business Campus trail, school right-of-way and other measures
Wausau, WI6 days ago
Local elections: What questions do you want candidates to answer?
Wausau, WI3 days ago
County officials: Ballots accidentally left in Kwik Trip parking lot
Wausau, WI5 days ago
Minor injuries in Hwy. 29 crash
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Wausau under a winter storm warning
Wausau, WI4 days ago
Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi
Bonduel, WI2 days ago
Recipe of the Week: Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Rothschild, WI5 days ago
Woman who smuggled drugs into Marathon County Jail related to inmate overdose gets probation
Weston, WI6 days ago
Newman Catholic’s Galang among first-team picks to 2022-23 All-Marawood Conference South Girls Basketball Team
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Newman Catholic’s Prey, Seidel earn first-team honors on 2022-23 All-Marawood Conference South Boys Basketball Team
Wausau, WI18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy