Jalen Ramsey Reacts to Report Rams, Dolphins Are Discussing Trade

The Pro Bowl cornerback posted on Twitter shortly after news of the potential deal broke.

Immediately after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams are discussing a Jalen Ramsey trade with the Dolphins , the cornerback tweeted a clear message about his “mood.”

Ramsey appeared to confirm the report with his tweet, which included a video of rapper Lil Yachty taking the stage in front of an electrified crowd. The six-time Pro Bowler appears excited about the trade based on the video.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a short time later that the deal has been finalized. Miami will receive Ramsey, while Los Angeles will receive tight end Hunter Long and a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Ramsey has been the center of several conflicting rumors this offseason, starting when the cornerback tweeted there was an “100% chance” he wouldn’t get cut by the Rams.

However, the storyline changed in the past few weeks, after rumors spread in NFL circles that the Rams planned to trade Ramsey. At one point, the 28-year-old appeared to downplay rumors that he would be leaving the Rams after 3 1/2 seasons in Los Angeles.

Now, it appears Ramsey will be enjoying a new start with the Dolphins.