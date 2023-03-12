Washington DOH to end free at-home COVID testing program in May
By Theresa Robinson,
4 days ago
The Washington State Department of Health has announced it is ending its free at-home COVID-19 testing program on May 11.
Since the “Say Yes! Covid Test” website launched in Jan. 2022, the program has distributed more than 15 million individual tests to 1 million households across Washington state.
Residents can continue to order free COVID-19 home testing kits from the SYCT website, but eligibility will shift to focus on “Washington communities that are most in need” starting Monday, according to the DOH .
