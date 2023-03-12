Washington DOH to end free at-home COVID testing program in May

The Washington State Department of Health has announced it is ending its free at-home COVID-19 testing program on May 11.

Since the “Say Yes! Covid Test” website launched in Jan. 2022, the program has distributed more than 15 million individual tests to 1 million households across Washington state.

Residents can continue to order free COVID-19 home testing kits from the SYCT website, but eligibility will shift to focus on “Washington communities that are most in need” starting Monday, according to the DOH .

Free at-home tests are still available from the U.S. government via the United States Postal Service while supplies last.

Insurers are still required to cover the cost of eight at-home tests per covered member per month until the end of the federal public health emergency on May 11.

DOH says it plans to continue to work with local health jurisdictions, tribes and community partners to support equitable access to testing supplies and services.