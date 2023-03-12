Rahway Educator Pens Autobiography; Will Sign Copies Apr. 22

RAHWAY, NJ — Over the last several months, TAPinto Rahway has reported on a number of talented Rahway residents, alumni, and educators who have recently written books. Now, we have yet another such gifted writer to tell our readers about. Dr. Marcia Dawkins, an elementary school teacher currently working at Roosevelt School, has just written an autobiography.

TAPinto Rahway had a chance to connect with Dawkins, who graciously answered our questions and told us all about her new book and the circumstances of its creation and publication.

Q: Dr. Dawkins, thank you for speaking with us. Let's start by hearing a bit about you, where you're from, and how long you've been working in Rahway.

A: Sure. I was born in Jamaica, West Indies (not Jamaica, Queens as most people ask). I have been working in the Rahway School district full time for 18 years, where I also worked as a substitute teacher for four years. At Roosevelt, I am a 1st Grade teacher and have been for the last three years. The other 15 years I was at Grover Cleveland, where I taught all the grades except kindergarten. I was also the advisor to the Student Council, where we primarily did fundraising for various entities, including the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. We also worked with Alaris Health Nursing Home, where we assisted some of the patients with [therapy] dolls.

Q: So tell us about your new book.

A: The book is called The Stone That the Builder Rejected: My Potential is Never Finished and is primarily about my life and the experiences I have had. I always knew that I wanted to write about some of my stories so that I could make a positive impact. I started writing over twenty years ago but kept procrastinating. Many people were telling me that it was difficult to get a book published, so I was discouraged from even continuing. Then, a few years ago, I decided to pursue this dream.

Q: So who do you imagine being your ideal audience?

A: I imagine my audience to be persons struggling or who have struggled in life to persevere but who eventually come to terms with the fact that we should not allow where we come from to deter where we go in the future. Also, we should not allow the negative things that people say to cripple us.

Q: What has been the response to the book so far?

A: So far, since the release of the book, I have been getting some positive feedback from those who have read it, and, in fact, most are asking for a sequel. This has been very encouraging, and it’s been an exciting journey that has really made a positive impact on my confidence.

Q: Do you have any thoughts about writing another book?

A: Yes, now that I have gotten my first book published, I am very excited to write another. The intent is for the next one to be a continuation of the first, especially since, in life, there are always lessons to be learned. After all, if we don’t learn lessons, then it is difficult to move forward with a purpose in life.

Q: This is all very exciting. Is there anything else you'd like to add?

A: I am extremely grateful to all the persons who have purchased and read my book so far. The positive feedback and encouragement to write another one have been resounding, and I am definitely using this to propel myself forward. My daughter, Parisse, has been my biggest cheerleader.

Q: Dr. Dawkins, thanks so much for speaking with us, and congratulations on the book.

A: Thank you so much for the opportunity.

Marcia Dawkins will be signing copies of her new book on Saturday, April 22, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Jesus Book and Gift Store in Iselin, located at 675 US Highway 1 South, Suites 3-4.

To purchase a copy of the book, click here.

