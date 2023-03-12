Fans Are Losing It Over Jennifer Tilly Bringing Back This Iconic 2000s Fashion Trend

Jennifer Tilly Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images.

Jennifer Tilly is bringing this early 2000s trend back, and it has us itching to buy all the denim we can find!

On March 11, the Chucky star shared a series of snapshots from her latest excursion on her Instagram with the caption, “An early birthday celebration for my amazing friend Amber! 🥳🎉🎊🎂🎈🎁”

In the first photo, we see Tilly rocking a sensational denim-on-denim look featuring a Gucci jacket, mini-skirt, tights, and even denim heels (yes, we’re obsessed!) Along with that, her friends Amber Sakai rocked a casual look of oversized green pants and a crop top, and Marilyn Heston wowed in an all-black leather ensemble!

Then we see Tilly smiling alongside her birthday buddy Sakai, followed by more adorable pictures and videos of their girl gang having the time of their lives out to dinner!

Now, fans are losing it over Tilly’s denim look, with fans commenting things like “I love your outfit 😍,” “All three of y’all look smokin’! (And omg Gucci denim?!? It’s a yes from me!!) 👖,” and “I love the denim on denim. 💁🏻‍♀️”

Y2K fashion trends have slowly but surely been making a comeback this past year, from super-thin eyebrows to more casual red-carpet looks (a la Katie Holmes at the 2022 iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball!)

It’s no secret that Tilly can rock any aesthetic she chooses, whether it be Barbiecore or embracing her inner scream Queen with an all-leather look. But this fashion 180 of a denim-on-denim look has everyone itching to try the trend again for themselves!

Along with being an Oscar-nominated actress and style icon, the talented poker player is also a collector of fine jewelry. “Every day I have jewelry on, it makes me really happy,” she said n a previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “You can wear long chains with jeans or funky vintage dresses. I also design jewelry but just for myself. I was obsessed with eyes, and I designed a queen of hearts ring.”

