Cleveland, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how much money Odell Beckham Jr. wants

By Steve DelVecchio,

4 days ago
Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. missed the entire 2022 season and has suffered several serious injuries throughout his career, but the star wide receiver still believes he should be one of the highest-paid players in the NFL at his position.

Beckham held a workout in Arizona on Friday that was attended by at least a dozen teams . According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Beckham has informed those teams that he wants to make $20 million per year .

Beckham tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. He tried to work his way back last season, but teams ultimately were not confident that he would be able to contribute right away. There have been reports that he looked explosive during the workout he hosted on Friday.

If Beckham landed a deal worth $20 million per year, that would place him among the 10 highest-paid receivers in the NFL. Of course, all that matters with an NFL contract is guaranteed money. It seems more likely that a team will offer OBJ a deal that allows him to earn up to $20 million if he stays on the field and reaches certain incentives. Beckham may also have to sign a one-year “prove-it” deal somewhere.

We know of at least one team that came close to signing Beckham last year and still has interest . While Beckham may have to be more reasonable with his salary demands, it would not be a surprise if he finds a new home in the very near future.

