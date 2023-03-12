Open in App
Sheboygan, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

11-year-old boy robbed and assaulted in Sheboygan

By Zach Cook,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uYkX_0lGP7TW200

An 11-year-old boy was robbed and assaulted while walking home in the 1500 block of N. 10th Street in Sheboygan on Sunday morning.

The boy was walking home with a bag full of items when he was physically assaulted by an unknown male. The male took off with the bag full of items.

The 11-year-old was transported to a hospital for his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

Officers canvased the area where the incident took place and were aided by several citizens who gave an accurate description of the suspect. This led to the quick arrest of a 57-year-old Sheboygan man who has an extensive criminal history prior to this incident.

The Sheboygan Police Department released the following statement regarding this senseless act.

"The Sheboygan Police Department recognizes that situations of this nature are extremely traumatic to the victim and the community," the department said. "We commend the victim for his ability to remain calm and provide the responding officers with information critical to resolving this incident. We also recognize the critical part other witnesses and bystanders played in providing information that led to the arrest of the responsible person and are grateful for their assistance."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sheboygan, WI newsLocal Sheboygan, WI
Sheboygan police seek suspect wanted in assault investigations
Sheboygan, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect charged after detonating explosives in Potawatomi parking garage
Milwaukee, WI19 hours ago
Manitowoc police looking for hit-and-run driver
Manitowoc, WI22 hours ago
Wisconsin Black man arrested while driving with white grandmother sues officers
Wauwatosa, WI1 day ago
Shot fired outside Milwaukee school, student charged
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Pedestrian hit near 87th and Hampton, suffered serious injuries
Milwaukee, WI21 hours ago
Suspect in fatal OWI Calumet County crash posts bond
Menasha, WI1 day ago
Two arrested after police pursuit in Wauwatosa and Milwaukee
Wauwatosa, WI1 day ago
Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office warns of drugs disguised as chocolate bars, candy
Fond Du Lac, WI7 hours ago
Bail Hearing Held for Manitowoc Man Accused of Waving A Gun At Walmart
Manitowoc, WI1 day ago
Unlicensed driver keeps on driving, takes advantage of MPD 'honor system'
Milwaukee, WI14 hours ago
Two teens arrested after robbing Qdoba, hiding in ceiling, police say
Glendale, WI2 days ago
Significant K9 drug bust in Fond du Lac | By Fond du Lac Co. Sheriff
Fond Du Lac, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee fatal stabbing; 16-year-old dead, woman charged
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Authorities release name of 20-year-old found dead inside Omro residence
Omro, WI3 days ago
Hortonville deaths investigation
Hortonville, WI1 day ago
Sheriff: Pedestrian fatally injured after lunging in front of semi near Bonduel
Bonduel, WI2 days ago
Drunk driver arrested for killing 19-year-old in Calumet County
Grand Chute, WI4 days ago
Kia Boys YouTube documentary; Markell Hughes jury trial delayed
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
South Milwaukee missing/runaway teen found safe
South Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Grand Chute Man Killed, Two Hurt in Village of Harrison Crash
Grand Chute, WI4 days ago
Monday morning bus crash in Green Bay, one minor injury
Green Bay, WI3 days ago
Standoff at Winnebago Co. home ends with 1 found dead & 1 arrested, investigation underway
Omro, WI5 days ago
Milwaukee tops 2,500 pothole reports; what to do to get reimbursed from damage
Milwaukee, WI12 hours ago
12-year-old Ronnel Smith of West Allis killed over glasses, complaint says
West Allis, WI6 days ago
29th and Wisconsin shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy