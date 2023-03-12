New landlord-tenant manager tackles housing stability in Toledo

The city of Toledo’s new tenant and landlord services manager, Coleena Ali, wants to better understand and evaluate the all-important relationship between renters and property owners.

Two online surveys created specifically for tenants and landlords are currently under way in the city and results from it, which are due later this month, will help shape programming and education moving forward.

“We want data for Toledo,” Ms. Ali said. “We want to know what our tenants are experiencing and what their rent burden looks like. And for the landlord, we want to know what concerns them and the top three things they look at when they look at a new tenant.”

If more than 30 percent of monthly income is used to pay rent a tenant is considered “rent burdened” and in Toledo, up to 50 percent of monthly income is being used for rent, Ms. Ali said. Having tenants who pay their rent on time is one of the biggest challenges landlords face, she said.

A link to the tenant and landlord survey can be found online at https://toledo.oh.gov/residents/landlord-tenant-resources​ .

Ms. Ali, 56, was born and brought up in Toledo. She holds a bachelor of art with a dual major in business management and marketing from Lourdes University and a master of business administration with a focus on organizational leadership from the University of Findlay.

After serving in several positions at Lucas Metropolitan Housing and a stint at the University of Toledo, Ms. Ali began working Oct. 31 as the tenant and landlord services manager in the department of housing and community development. She is the first to serve in the newly created position in which the annual salary is $80,000.

Of Toledo’s population, 49 percent live in rental property, which makes her role important, said Rosalyn Clemens, director of the department of housing and community development. Ms. Ali’s position implements a major recommendation of the 10-year comprehensive housing strategy plan, Ms. Clemens said in a written statement.

“The study recommended building organizational and institutional capacity for tenant protection efforts and development of policies around education and cross-sector collaboration to increase access to housing options for tenants,” she said.

Supporting landlords while also ensuring that the city’s ordinances offer tenants the needed support and protection provided to them under the law will be among Ms. Ali’s focus.

With a goal of being as “impactful as possible,” Ms. Ali will also oversee the implementation of a tenant-landlord portal on the city’s website. This will provide a variety of information such as eviction policy information and financial steps tenants can take to increase credit scores.

Ms. Ali contends that Ohio law tends to be very “landlord friendly” while locally city officials are working to do what is best for Toledo when it comes to leveling out the playing field.

In the past three years, laws addressing issues such as income discrimination have been passed to help tenants. This prohibits property owners from denying rent to tenants, who use subsidized programs to pay rent. Other laws offer tenants facing eviction the chance to pay outstanding fees and obtain legal representation.

“Truth be told there are good tenants, bad tenants, and good landlords, bad landlords, but a majority are not bad,” she said. “If we can get to that point where people are stably housed and landlords can keep people in there, that will benefit everybody.”

In addition to adding a new staff position, the city’s department of neighborhoods has also recently kicked off its rooftop repair program, which provides free roof replacement to qualified recipients.

More than 500 property owners applied for the program in which recipients are determined by a lottery system. The department has selected 300 recipients, which are currently being vetted to determine whether or not they are income eligible to qualify, housing commissioner Tiffanie McNair said Thursday.

“A roof is sometimes the most expensive replacement a homeowner can do to their house and a lot of people simply don’t have that,” she said. “If we can see that there is investment and revitalization in areas that are down, we can lift the community holistically and continue to provide the help they need.”

Those who don’t qualify for a free roof, may also take advantage of other programs such as partial grants or low-risk loan programs, Ms. McNair said.

The roof repair program will begin in April and is supported through $2.6 million in federal relief funds and $300,000 in community block grant funding. An additional $500,000 in block grant funds will be designated over two years to continue funding the program through 2026, Ms. McNair said.