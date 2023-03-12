Open in App
Toledo, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Blade

New landlord-tenant manager tackles housing stability in Toledo

By By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0slq_0lGP63rQ00

The city of Toledo’s new tenant and landlord services manager, Coleena Ali, wants to better understand and evaluate the all-important relationship between renters and property owners.

Two online surveys created specifically for tenants and landlords are currently under way in the city and results from it, which are due later this month, will help shape programming and education moving forward.

“We want data for Toledo,” Ms. Ali said. “We want to know what our tenants are experiencing and what their rent burden looks like. And for the landlord, we want to know what concerns them and the top three things they look at when they look at a new tenant.”

If more than 30 percent of monthly income is used to pay rent a tenant is considered “rent burdened” and in Toledo, up to 50 percent of monthly income is being used for rent, Ms. Ali said. Having tenants who pay their rent on time is one of the biggest challenges landlords face, she said.

A link to the tenant and landlord survey can be found online at https://toledo.oh.gov/residents/landlord-tenant-resources​ .

Ms. Ali, 56, was born and brought up in Toledo. She holds a bachelor of art with a dual major in business management and marketing from Lourdes University and a master of business administration with a focus on organizational leadership from the University of Findlay.

After serving in several positions at Lucas Metropolitan Housing and a stint at the University of Toledo, Ms. Ali began working Oct. 31 as the tenant and landlord services manager in the department of housing and community development. She is the first to serve in the newly created position in which the annual salary is $80,000.

Of Toledo’s population, 49 percent live in rental property, which makes her role important, said Rosalyn Clemens, director of the department of housing and community development. Ms. Ali’s position implements a major recommendation of the 10-year comprehensive housing strategy plan, Ms. Clemens said in a written statement.

“The study recommended building organizational and institutional capacity for tenant protection efforts and development of policies around education and cross-sector collaboration to increase access to housing options for tenants,” she said.

Supporting landlords while also ensuring that the city’s ordinances offer tenants the needed support and protection provided to them under the law will be among Ms. Ali’s focus.

With a goal of being as “impactful as possible,” Ms. Ali will also oversee the implementation of a tenant-landlord portal on the city’s website. This will provide a variety of information such as eviction policy information and financial steps tenants can take to increase credit scores.

Ms. Ali contends that Ohio law tends to be very “landlord friendly” while locally city officials are working to do what is best for Toledo when it comes to leveling out the playing field.

In the past three years, laws addressing issues such as income discrimination have been passed to help tenants. This prohibits property owners from denying rent to tenants, who use subsidized programs to pay rent. Other laws offer tenants facing eviction the chance to pay outstanding fees and obtain legal representation.

“Truth be told there are good tenants, bad tenants, and good landlords, bad landlords, but a majority are not bad,” she said. “If we can get to that point where people are stably housed and landlords can keep people in there, that will benefit everybody.”

In addition to adding a new staff position, the city’s department of neighborhoods has also recently kicked off its rooftop repair program, which provides free roof replacement to qualified recipients.

More than 500 property owners applied for the program in which recipients are determined by a lottery system. The department has selected 300 recipients, which are currently being vetted to determine whether or not they are income eligible to qualify, housing commissioner Tiffanie McNair said Thursday.

“A roof is sometimes the most expensive replacement a homeowner can do to their house and a lot of people simply don’t have that,” she said. “If we can see that there is investment and revitalization in areas that are down, we can lift the community holistically and continue to provide the help they need.”

Those who don’t qualify for a free roof, may also take advantage of other programs such as partial grants or low-risk loan programs, Ms. McNair said.

The roof repair program will begin in April and is supported through $2.6 million in federal relief funds and $300,000 in community block grant funding. An additional $500,000 in block grant funds will be designated over two years to continue funding the program through 2026, Ms. McNair said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Toledo, OH newsLocal Toledo, OH
Residents question safety, privacy of new Toledo water meters
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Some Toledoans frustrated by city's smart water meter project
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo woman’s house hit by a neighbor’s fallen chimney
Toledo, OH8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local hospitals provide displaced health care workers a ‘soft place to land’
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Epworth Church denies claims of misappropriating funds, some parents want them to prove it
Toledo, OH19 hours ago
Perrysburg homeowner says her home was turned into a flea market by contractors
Perrysburg, OH3 days ago
LC4, PetPeople to host puppypalooza adoption event
Toledo, OH12 hours ago
Volunteer Opportunities In Toledo, Ohio
Toledo, OH3 days ago
South Toledo residents tired of pothole road not getting fixed
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Mancy's Italian Grill to move to smaller location by early 2024
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Truancy in Toledo Area Schools: School Officials Speak Out
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Applications Now Available for 2023
Lima, OH1 day ago
Drop-off Refuse and Recycling events scheduled for 2023
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Neurodivergent students face barriers trying to receive accommodations
Bowling Green, OH2 days ago
Police raid Findlay internet café in illegal gambling payouts, narcotics sales investigation
Findlay, OH2 days ago
Epworth parents say they’re being left in the dark
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Heavier security at CCHS Friday following threat
Toledo, OH8 hours ago
TFRD finds no working smoke alarms on the scene of a Toledo house fire
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Maumee’s Fast Food Restaurants Serving Up Major Changes
Maumee, OH12 hours ago
Search Warrant Served at Findlay Business
Findlay, OH1 day ago
Man charged with 2020 central Toledo homicide
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Alleged serial bank robber out on bond
Bettsville, OH1 day ago
Kalida bank robbery suspect out on bond
Findlay, OH1 day ago
17-year-old missing from south Toledo
Toledo, OH1 day ago
City of Toledo announces road closures for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Where do the guns used in violent crime come from? It's mostly one of two ways, ATF says
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Perrysburg woman says family friend hired to help her move to Florida sold all her belongings
Perrysburg, OH3 days ago
‘Mann’ with a Plan: Alleged Straw Purchase Scheme Results in 35 Criminal Charges
Oil City, PA5 days ago
Second juvenile indicted on murder charges in 2022 homicide of 17-year-old
Toledo, OH8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy