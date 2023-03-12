Open in App
Mountain Green, UT
See more from this location?
ABC4

Roof collapses on Mountain Green home due to snow accumulation

By Ryan Bittan,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvnr7_0lGP5cRH00

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A roof collapsed on a Mountain Green home Sunday morning due to snow accumulation, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District .

“The roof collapsed on a home on Sierra Dr in the Highlands this morning due to snow accumulation,” Mountain Green Fire states.

Utah man robs bank of $1 in attempt to go to federal prison
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNZdN_0lGP5cRH00
    Courtesy of Mountain Green Fire Protection District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bX8Lm_0lGP5cRH00
    Courtesy of Mountain Green Fire Protection District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GY074_0lGP5cRH00
    Courtesy of Mountain Green Fire Protection District

Firefighters responded to the incident and assessed damage, took gas leak readings, and retrieved important household items.

The family was reportedly able to safely escape the home.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Officials say the county Building Inspector will check the home today, but “signs of major structural damage are apparent throughout.”

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
One home flooded after river overflows in the upper Ogden Valley
Eden, UT15 hours ago
South Ogden City not offering Sandbags for flooding yet
South Ogden, UT8 hours ago
Wet, slick roads across the Wasatch Front as atmospheric river arrives
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Heavy rains lead to flooding in Highland neighborhood as community leaders eye weeks ahead
Highland, UT1 day ago
Countdown to 700″ of powder at Brighton Ski Resort
Brighton, UT6 hours ago
Deer Valley sets new all-time snowfall record, extends season
Park City, UT16 hours ago
Is Flooding Expected in West Jordan?
West Jordan, UT2 days ago
Alerts posted as atmospheric river event gets underway
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Residents head to sandbag filling station in Wasatch County to prepare for potential floods
Heber City, UT2 days ago
Flashy yellow curbs popping up as Salt Lake City attempts to end auto-pedestrian crashes
Salt Lake City, UT13 hours ago
‘We love having them here’: Deer find life at Salt Lake City Cemetery
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Behind the Badge: Dealing with Sneaky Skiers
Sandy, UT2 days ago
Church donates reservoir-level of permanent water shares to Great Salt Lake
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
North Davis Fire warns of thin ice after 4 fall through Steed Pond
Clearfield, UT4 days ago
C. W. Urban breaks ground on opportunity zone site for the development of theYARD in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
A look at “Wild Babies” offered by game officials
Farmington, UT2 days ago
SLCPD investigates property damage from gunshots fired overnight
Salt Lake City, UT11 hours ago
Utah’s high winds cause closures and damage
Sandy, UT6 days ago
Pleasant Grove High on lockdown after receiving potential bomb threat, officials say
Pleasant Grove, UT11 hours ago
Another big storm set to bring rain, snow in Utah; flooding possible in some areas
Salt Lake City, UT6 days ago
EVEN MORE Jack in the Box locations announced for northern Utah
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Free Summer Community Concert Series moved to City Park
Park City, UT2 days ago
High winds kills power for thousands along the Wasatch Front
Sandy, UT6 days ago
Search continues for missing 15-year-old Ogden teen
Ogden, UT2 days ago
Skier identified after fatal avalanche in Weber Canyon backcountry
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Pat's Barbecue Has Two Locations in Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
15-year-old missing Utah girl believed to be with 19-year-old boyfriend
Plain City, UT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy