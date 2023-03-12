Roof collapses on Mountain Green home due to snow accumulation

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A roof collapsed on a Mountain Green home Sunday morning due to snow accumulation, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District .

“The roof collapsed on a home on Sierra Dr in the Highlands this morning due to snow accumulation,” Mountain Green Fire states.

Courtesy of Mountain Green Fire Protection District

Firefighters responded to the incident and assessed damage, took gas leak readings, and retrieved important household items.

The family was reportedly able to safely escape the home.

Officials say the county Building Inspector will check the home today, but “signs of major structural damage are apparent throughout.”

No further information is available at this time.

