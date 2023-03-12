Driver at large after two-vehicle crash into apartment building near Westgate

Two people are hurt and police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a two-car crash that ended in an apartment building Sunday morning.

According to Glendale police, just after 2 a.m., they responded to a crash near 91st and Glendale avenues.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people hurt in one of the vehicles. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The collision caused both of the vehicles to crash into an apartment patio causing extensive damage to the building.

Chris Eicher owns the condo the truck ran into and rents it out. He told ABC15 he got a text around 2 a.m. from his tenants about the crash. He said he's not surprised a crash like that happened.

"One of the reasons I moved out of here was, there's a lot of at-night racing, donuts, you can see there are tire marks of people doing donuts weekend days and nights," Eicher said.

He and other neighbors in the area say people like to speed through the intersection often, too.

“It’s kind of disturbing, you know. I would like for people to be more considerate knowing that there are people living in this neighborhood, but it seems to not be that way. Or appears that way as you can tell there,” said neighbor Travis Manners.

Police say no one inside was hurt.

No suspect information has been provided.

Glendale police are investigating what led up to the crash.