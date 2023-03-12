Open in App
Wellington, FL
See more from this location?
WPTV West Palm Beach

Electric bike fire prompts evacuation of TooJay's deli in Wellington

By Allen Cone,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47o3nR_0lGP1A3t00

Too Jay’s Deli was briefly evacuated after an electric bike was fire on a bike rack next to the building in Wellington, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

Around 11:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 2600 block of State Road 7 to reports of a fire threatening a building, PBFR said.

The building was on not on fire, but to protect the building, firefighters initiated "an aggressive and quick fire attack" on the bike, according to PBSO.

The restaurant was evacuated and firefighters then made sure no one was inside and to ensure the fire had not spread to the building. It had not spread and no one was hurt.

The fire was put out an in less than two minutes, protecting the outdoor seating area.

Billie Brightman, a journalism student at Unviversity of Miami, submited video of the fire to WPTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
21-year-old woman dies in crash in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens, FL1 day ago
VIDEO: Coast Guard Rescues 4 Off Juno Beach
Juno Beach, FL16 hours ago
Shooting on Northbound I-95 under investigation
Fort Lauderdale, FL11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Weekend Fine, Next Weekend Not Fine For Glades Road In Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL22 hours ago
New study would transform State Road 7 corridor in Royal Palm Beach
Royal Palm Beach, FL12 hours ago
Palm Beach Gardens principal under investigation, according to school district
Palm Beach Gardens, FL12 hours ago
Loaded gun found at Palm Beach Gardens HS; student arrested
Palm Beach Gardens, FL14 hours ago
Famous Drummer Violently Attacked Outside South Florida Hotel
Fort Lauderdale, FL18 hours ago
Lantana man dies when sedan, motorcycle crash overnight near Belle Glade
Lantana, FL1 day ago
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Fort Lauderdale, FL12 hours ago
Baby revived with Narcan in Boca Raton, parents had fentanyl in diaper bag: Police
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Electrical fire put out at West Palm Beach boat marina
West Palm Beach, FL4 days ago
Broward teen arrested after sharing ‘threatening’ graphic of cat wielding rifle
Pembroke Pines, FL1 day ago
Where did Downtown Palm Beach Gardens carousel go? To a repair site far, far away
Palm Beach Gardens, FL1 day ago
2 of 3 victims identified in fiery Boca Raton crash
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago
West Palm Beach couple plead guilty to trying light baby on fire
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Promtique event helping Palm Beach County students prepare for prom
Riviera Beach, FL10 hours ago
Car with 5 people inside crashes into home in Mangonia Park
West Palm Beach, FL3 days ago
Boca man accused of filming 10-year-old girl in shower
Boca Raton, FL13 hours ago
GOOD NEWS! Diverging Diamond In Boca Raton To Fully Open Weeks Early
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
Mother of 5-year-old girl bitten in Fort Lauderdale dog attack demands change from Broward County Commission
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
West Palm Beach residents speak out following recent distribution of hate messages in community
West Palm Beach, FL3 days ago
First Watch Opens Second Location in Boynton Beach, Serving Chef-Driven Brunch and Seasonal Specialties
Boynton Beach, FL18 hours ago
3 people dead in car crash in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL4 days ago
Couple arrested after police say their infant was exposed to fentanyl
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Boca Raton Man Dies In Sunday Crash
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago
3 Florida Cities Make List of Places Where Multi-Millionaires Buy Second Homes
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy